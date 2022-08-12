Burnout and Need For Speed devs reveal Wreckreation and it looks smashing

Wreckreation, a new arcade racing sim from devs behind the legendary Burnout and Need For Speed franchises, is on the way and we’ve got our first look at the game.

Racing is set for a huge wake-up call as Wreckreation is looking to tear up the rulebook and create the ultimate arcade racing experience – from the creators of two great racing franchises in Burnout and Need For Speed.

Whether you want to tear up the streets of your customized ‘MixWorld,’ create awe-inspiring custom tracks that tower above the city, or simply smash and crash opponents in special game modes, Wreckreation appears to cater to all needs.

Wreckreation gives you the “power to control gameplay”

The art of the arcade racer has died a bit in recent years with more serious realistic simulations such as Gran Turismo and Forza taking all the glory.

However, the team at Three Fields Entertainment are looking to put a stop to this with the introduction of Wreckreation, and players are set to be treated to “the ultimate open-world sandbox experience for driving and racing fans alike.”

The company has previously tried new IPs in the genre with the likes of Danger Zone and Dangerous Driving giving off that classic Burnout vibe — but this is a whole new, uncaged animal.

Three Fields Entertainment Visions of Burnout’s epic Crash game mode.

The game, which can be enjoyed in single-player or with other people, heavily promotes the idea of creating compelling tracks in Sledgehammer County and sharing them with the world.

Loops, jumps, bends, and giant ducks are just some of the weird and wonderful elements that can comprise your creations.

Your car itself will also be in line for a makeover with Three Fields Entertainment promising “Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds” and a whole lot more. The best part though? They’ll all be available to select from the beginning of the game.

Wreckreation will be available to players across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

There’s no word on when we can expect to see the exciting driving game, but one thing’s for sure: when it does arrive, the only limit will be your imagination.