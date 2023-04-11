Bethesda job listing sparks Elder Scrolls 6 multiplayer speculation

The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of all time and a new Zenimax job posting has players speculating about a potential multiplayer mode.

Few games have ever drummed up as much interest years before their release as The Elder Scrolls 6.

Fans still don’t know much about the next entry in the franchise but as the follow-up to one of the most beloved games of all time, Skyrim, the bar is at the ceiling and Bethesda is tasked with figuring out how to go higher.

Article continues after ad

While there have been early hints and speculation about the details of the game, a Zenimax job listing has them dreaming about what taking on Tamriel with their friends could be like.

Zenimax job posting stirs multiplayer Elder Scrolls 6 speculation

The speculation started around a few specific lines in the listing. Both “strong familiarity with a variety of open-world multiplayer games” and “familiarity with The Elder Scrolls Construction Set” caused ears to perk up around the community.

For those that don’t know, The Elder Scrolls Construction Set is a program that allows users to access internal pieces of games like Oblivion and Skyrim and edit the internal data. It’s primarily a dev tool but is released to the public as well.

Article continues after ad

An observant fan shared the listing, saying it “looks worth something” and inviting people to piece together the puzzle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately for anyone who got their hopes up by those intriguing keywords, it’s very unlikely that this has anything to do with TES6 at all.

The full posting is for a position at Bethesda Game Studios and goes on to talk about “maintaining legacy content”, which likely indicates that this position is actually for the Fallout 76 team. This may seem odd, but F76 is editable in the Construction Set just like the Elder Scrolls games.

Article continues after ad

Zenimax has already taken their shot at an MMO with The Elder Scrolls Online and it seems like fans will have to make do with that to satisfy their urge to explore the world together.