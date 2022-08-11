Best Recipes to cook for your followers in Cult of the Lamb

Wondering which meals you should cook to keep your followers both happy and healthy in Cult of the Lamb? Wonder no longer as we’ve got you covered with the best early, mid, and late-game recipes to keep everyone satisfied.

When it comes to keeping followers happy around camp in Cult of the Lamb, food is your best bet. Each and every day that goes by, your crew needs to satisfy their hunger or else a revolution may soon be in the cards.

Not only are starving followers at risk of falling ill and thus, making others sick, but in the worse cases, it can even be a cause of death if left unchecked.

Therefore, you always want to have meals at the ready to help feed everyone in your camp. But which Recipes are the most effective in Cult of the Lamb? How can you save valuable resources while still keeping everyone full? Here’s a rundown on all there is to know.

Simplest Recipe to rely on in Cult of the Lamb

If you’re just looking for a straightforward meal that gets the job done without any fancy effects, you can never go wrong with the Basic Berry Bowl.

Massive Monster There’s no going wrong with the Basic Berry Bowl in Cult of the Lamb, especially early on.

Requiring just six Berries in total, this Recipe can be repeated dozens of times even from early on if you’ve got a decent farm in working order. Just by planting Berry Seeds, harvesting the goods, and repeating the cycle, you’ll never run out of Berries.

While this Recipe does come with a 15% chance of followers instantly pooping, it’s an easily manageable downside compared to most other basic Recipes. Just stand near your cooking station and be ready to clear up any mess before getting back to more urgent matters.

Most effective Recipe to prevent hunger in Cult of the Lamb

Once you’ve found your footing in Cult of the Lamb and want a reliable meal to cook day in and day out, the Hearty Meat Broth Recipe comes in handy.

Massive Monster The Hearty Meat Broth is a great Recipe to keep followers satisfied on the cheap in Cult of the Lamb.

Requiring just 2 Meat per dish, you can easily spam out a dozen of these at a time if you’ve optimized the flow of resources coming in. Arguably the best way to go about it is by sending up to three followers on their own missions as often as possible. Be sure they’re on the hunt for Meat and by the time they return, you should have well over 50 Meat at your disposal before repeating the process over and over again.

It’s a simple but effective strategy and one that can keep your followers full without much work required. While other more nutritious Recipes need multiple ingredients, the Hearty Meat Broth is effective with just one.

Best overall Recipe in Cult of the Lamb

Last but not least, if you’re in the endgame and have ample resources to spare, the Magnificent Mixed Meal is great to keep your followers both full and happy.

Massive Monster The Magnificent Mixed Meal requires a bit of everything, but the end result speaks for itself.

A more resource-intensive dish, the Magnificent Mixed Meal requires 4 Beetroot, 2 Tuna, and 2 Meat per serving. Thus, you’ll need to have an efficient farm set up, plenty of fish at the ready, and followers going on their own missions daily to acquire Meat. It’s a lot to keep in check but to give your camp the absolute best, it’s well worth the investment.

By consuming a Magnificent Mixed Meal, followers are guaranteed an increase in loyalty, and for any dissenting members of your cult, they’ll be brought right back in line after eating this meal.