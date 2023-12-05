Baldur’s Gate 3 players have one bizarre request for next patch

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have called for a new change to one of the game’s most controversial romances, and it’s one of the weirder demands we’ve seen.

Developer Larian Studios has done a good job of consistently updating Baldur’s Gate 3 to include new features and fix problems that players had since release. Features like the Magic Mirror, romance tweaks, and the new epilogues added in the most recent patches are good examples of Larian responding to player feedback.

Article continues after ad

But this latest demand might be one that even Larian might steer away from. Not only would it require a significant amount of work from the voice actors, but it’s also quite a bizarre request. This is probably because it’s coming from the group of players who think romancing the Emperor is a good idea.

Article continues after ad

Clearly having an achievement pop up on your Steam profile for all to see wasn’t enough for the mindflayer enthusiasts in the community, because now they’re wondering why the other members of their camp don’t react to you getting with the Emperor.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want characters to know they slept with a mindflayer

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player asked: “Larian has made so many updates, but have they added any reaction to when you have sex with the Emperor?”

It’s a question philosophers have been pondering since the dawn of man. Why don’t any of your companions have any hot takes about your relationship with a sentient squid monster?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It especially doesn’t make sense that Githyanki characters like Lae’zel don’t reprimand you for sleeping with her mortal enemies, which led to some players theorizing why everyone stays silent on the topic.

Article continues after ad

“What happens in the Astral Plane stays in the Astral Plane, I guess,” one player suggested.

Another proposed that all the other party members make similar choices with regards to the Emperor, so they can’t really criticize Tavs for doing the same thing they did.

For more insight into how the Baldur’s Gate 3 community feels about the Emperor, check out this very philosophical discussion on the morality of his actions throughout the story.

Article continues after ad