Baldur’s Gate 3 players frustrated with Patch 3 changes & bugs

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is proving controversial, as players are noticing changes and bugs that were not previously part of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s most recent update makes a multitude of changes. Most significantly, Patch 3 adds the Magic Mirror, allowing players to change their appearance whenever they visit Camp, and Mac support.

In addition to these long-promised features, the patch includes some new content (like one questionable weapon) and bug fixes, including one that improves gameplay surrounding the Origin character and companion Karlach.

However, not everyone is happy with Patch 3.

Patch 3 makes some controversial changes and introduces new bugs

In a thread titled “Patch 3 kinda sucks?”, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing their issues with the update.

Among them are frustrations with the shared stash feature. In an attempt to address players losing track of important items when switching characters out, the patch makes it so the main character gets all of the dismissed character’s belongings – which frequently leads to them becoming encumbered.

It’s also making players feel like their main characters are their companion’s pack mules rather than leaders. As one user put it, “Every time I swap off Astarion he takes off his shoes and hands them back to me without a word. Does he think I’m his butler? I think he thinks I’m his butler.”

There are also aesthetic changes that some Baldur’s Gate 3 players aren’t happy with, such as the previously hairless cat His Majesty getting fur and Raphael’s “bad dye job.”

Beyond that, it seems there are new bugs. Some are reporting that they can’t finish Wyll’s story in Act 3 following Patch 3, Gale is repeating lines, and intimate scenes are being censored even when the “Show Nudity” option is on.

These issues are undoubtedly frustrating, but on the positive side, there’s a good chance the problems players are encountering will be addressed. After all, the option to change your appearance wasn’t available until Patch 3, and it was fan feedback that convinced Larian Studios to implement the Magic Mirror.

The developer has also been very good about communicating with players and squashing bugs in a timely manner, so Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have every reason to believe Patch 3’s issues will be addressed soon.

