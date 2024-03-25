Is Azur Promilia coming to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One?

Wondering whether Azur Promilia is coming to Xbox? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the upcoming anime game.

Azur Promilia is the latest title from the developers behind Azure Lane, the popular free-to-play gacha game. Unlike its predecessor, Azur Promilia is an open world game that features Gensin Impact-style combat and Palworld creature collecting.

While the game has been announced for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android – many Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players will be wondering whether Azur Promilia will be coming to these systems.

So, here’s everything we currently know about whether Azur Promilia can be played on Xbox and if you can expect to ever play it on Microsoft’s console.

Is Azur Promilia coming to Xbox Series X|S?

No, Manjuu has yet to give any word on whether Azur Promilia will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. However, we do know that the game will be coming to PC, PS5, Android, and iOS at launch.

While there has been no official word on an Azur Promilia Xbox Series X|S release, it’s important to note that gacha games have historically not been released on the console. Despite their popularity and overall demand, games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are still missing from Microsoft consoles.

Whether Azur Promilia will be the first to break this trend remains to be seen, but for now, if you wish to play the game at launch, you’ll need to play on PC, PS5, or mobile. As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we receive official information.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates. In the meantime, head over to our Azure Promilia page for all the latest news.