Respawn’s Star Wars FPS takes inspiration from fan-favorite classic

Job listings for Respawn Entertainment reveal the developer’s untitled Star Wars FPS game will take inspiration from a fan-favorite FPS series.

Respawn and EA announced a Star Wars-branded first-person shooter a little over a year ago. Peter Hirschmann, a LucasArts veteran whose pedigree includes The Force Unleashed and the original Battlefront, will serve as the unnamed project’s Game Director.

Besides the fact that it remains in the embryonic stages of development, nothing is known about the FPS adventure.

But as time goes on, details may surface that allows the public to piece some things together. One such piece of information is already making the rounds online.

Respawn’s Star Wars FPS game inspired by classic series

Newly posted LinkedIn job listings for Respawn Entertainment shed some light on the studio’s as-yet-untitled Star Wars project.

An excerpt from the ‘About the Job’ section for the Cinematic Lead role reads as follows (via Exputer): “Inspired by classic titles like Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, our story-driven single-player game is being developed from the ground up leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 5.” Job listings for Senior Character Artist and Lead Mission Designer feature the same text.

Evidently, LucasArts’ beloved Jedi Knight series will play a major role in shaping the Respawn’s first go at a first-person Star Wars adventure.

Lucasfilm Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

The original Dark Forces launched in the mid-1990s, fleshing out the gameplay tenets established by Doom while also remaining faithful to its Star Wars-centric action.

Dark Forces and its 1997 sequel were well-received by critics and players, though the former garnered much higher praise.

That Respawn is delving that far back into franchise history for inspiration will no doubt please longtime fans. And, fortunately, the studio has another big Star Wars adventure on the way with Jedi Survivor, which launches on April 28.