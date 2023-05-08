All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 17: Catalyst, Mirage, Ash, Class updates

Apex Legends will get a massive change to the game’s character pool beyond the newest addition to the roster. Here’s every buff and nerf to the Apex Legends characters and the class update coming in Season 17.

Respawn elected to keep the game fresh during Season 16 without adding a new Legend, instead using buffs and nerfs to rebalance the meta.

Season 17 will bring in one new Legend, Ballistic, who should excite players. However, Apex Legends will also be applying some buffs and nerfs to Legends like Catalyst and Mirage, as well as doing some broad class updates.

Here are all the Legend and class changes coming to Apex Legends in Season 17.

Apex Legends Season 17 all Legend & Class buffs & nerfs

Catalyst

Catalyst’s ultimate ability gets a buff where now Scan Highlights and Diamonds will no longer be visible through the Dark Veil.

Mirage

Mirage is having his class changed from Skirmisher to Support, which will likely end up being a buff for him. Though his decoy abilities seem tailor-made for Skirmishing, he’ll benefit a lot from the Support Class bonuses.

Ash

Ash gets a buff to her move speed when targeting enemies with her tac. This is a huge quality of life buff for Ash, making her less of a sitting duck.

Assault Class

Smart loot gains have been smoothed out a bit, so it is less likely that you will gain a gold or purple weapon after finding white or blue gear. This will ultimately be a nerf to Assault Legends.

However, to compensate, Optics recovered by Assault Legends will be given based on their team, rather than just who opened the drop.

Finally, there will be a new special drop rate for Gold-tier Optics.

Skirmisher Class

Care Packages will now automatically be pinged for a Skirmisher’s team on reveal. While this seems like a straight-up buff, be careful because empty Care Packages looted by another team will also automatically be pinged.

Support Class