Forza Horizon 5 Winter Festival: Where to find the Horizon 3 Festival Site

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Forza Horizon 5’s Winter Festival is filled with exclusive rewards and plenty of challenges. But to complete one of the challenges you need to find the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the first place. Here’s the Winter Festival location.

As one of the four seasonal festivals, the game’s Winter Festival is all about getting hold of exclusive or rare cars to further fill your garage. It’s also about completing the challenges and exploring all this large map has to offer.

One such challenge is to locate the Horizon 3 Festival Site in the Dunas Blancas. However, it’s not displayed on the map, meaning the hunt is rather complicated. We’ve got exactly where you can find it so you can get on with the other challenges and get that Eagle Speedster.

What is the Winter Festival in Forza Horizon

Playground Games Forza Horizon 5’s Winter Festival is filled with rewards and challenges.

The Winter Festival is a seasonal event that allows players to get hold of some exclusive and rare cars as well as a plethora of other useful rewards by completing challenges.

Essentially, by finding a location like the Forza Horizon 3 Festival Site, you will be able to complete two of these challenges. Namely, The photo challenge (although you need to be in the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 to complete it), and the first daily challenge ‘Party like it’s 2016’.

Where to find the Forza Horizon Winter Festival

Playground Games Look for the Dunas Blancas and El Arco De Cabo San Lucas to find the Forza Horizon 3 Festival Site.

Unfortunately, the location of the Forza Horizon 3 Festival Site is not displayed on the overall map meaning most players will simply need to search around aimlessly.

If you head to the right of your map and look just below the Dunas Blancas, you’ll see a three-way road just off the left of the main white road. Drive over here and the Forza Horizon 3 Festival Site will be found. Just make sure to take a picture and be driving the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario.

That’s how you can find the Forza Horizon 3 Festival Site in Forza Horizon 5 and be well on your way to completing all the required challenges.