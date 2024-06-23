Fortnite devs add an Easter Egg for Stephen A. Smith’s viral drop spot clip

A sneaky line in Fortnite Reload’s reveal pays homage to Stephen A. Smith’s viral clip where he chose Tilted Towers as a drop spot.

Time and time again, Epic Games has shown they pay close attention to the Fortnite community. Sneaky Easter eggs such as a player’s viral car crash litter the in-game map.

With the surprise reveal of Fortnite Reload, the Resurgence-style mode on a map comprised of OG locales, Epic Games took the chance to continue their Easter Egg streak. If you head to Fortnite’s website, a picture of Tilted Towers is captioned: “Tilted Towers, in the middle of the map, because that’s where the party’s at.“

For the unaware, it might not seem like much. However, it actually serves as a callback to sports media personality Stephen A. Smith’s viral clip where he chose Tilted Towers as his Fortnite drop spot.

“Where the parties at? Where the parties at? I’m going with Tilted Towers.” Smith said back in March.

Fortnite players and fans loved the nod to Smith’s viral selection. “That’s awesome lmao,” one reply shared, while another agreed: “Stephen’s right, Tilted Towers is where the party’s at.”

Days after Smith’s selection hit the Internet, he shot his shot at getting a Fortnite skin, to which many shared they’d purchase it. Whether it will happen remains to be seen.

Smith’s gaming knowledge has been front and center for some time, with fans having him choose between Rust or Nuketown. There’s also been his answer on which Pokemon would beat LeBron James in a 1v1 or his pitch to be in GTA 6.

Smith’s Easter Egg aside, Fortnite Reload has been quite the hit with the community, as it racked up a higher player count than all the in-game modes combined when it arrived with update 30.20.