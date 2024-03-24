“Pay to lose” contrail has Fortnite players scratching their heads

Fortnite players complained that a new Chapter 5 Season 2 contrail obscured players’ view, and demanded a fix.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 unleashed its theme of Myths and Mortals. As part of this theme, they released many awesome Greek Pantheon-related Outfits, such as the Poseidon Rippley and Zeus skins.

Epic Games also released other all-new cosmetics related to the Myth theme, including gliders and contrails. However, players are convinced that the new thunder-powered contrail, “Stormy Descent,” is pay-to-lose despite looking cool.

“Ok, who came up with this sh*tty idea?” one player blasted Epic Games on social media, linking two images that warned the community that while descending from the Battle Bus with the new contrail your screen is nearly completely obscured.

“I was so excited to get this contrail, but now I doubt I’ll ever use it,” said one player, clearly annoyed that the beautiful contrail put players at such a competitive disadvantage.

Others compared the contrail to a glider that is infamous in the Fortnite community for being pay to lose: “They finally made a contrail to match the Millennium Falcon glider,” joked another player.

Still, there were members of the community who actually liked the appearance of the item and thought it only needed a few tweaks to make it usable.

“I do like the look of it. They just need to fix it so it’s more translucent,” proposed one fan.

If you’re still interested in the Fortnite contrail despite the disadvantage it puts players at, it can be unlocked from Page 9 of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass using 4 Battle Stars.