LEGO Fortnite player blames Roller crab for making them “hate” the game

A LEGO Fortnite player was left furious after a troublesome, yet hilarious, Roller crab encounter has led them to “hate” the game.

LEGO Fortnite has still proved immensely popular nearly a month after millions surged into the record-breaking mode when it was released.

Players have fallen in love with the survival, crafting and building aspect that LEGO has brought into the Fortnite universe that comes with creating their own expansive worlds.

As part of these worlds, various friendly and more bothersome creatures and enemies roam the map. One of these is the Roller crab, which one player has blamed for them “hating” the game after a series of devastating events.

LEGO Fortnite player furious after Roller crab destroys build in seconds

LEGO Fortnite player darknebulus expressed they “literally hate this game,” after a heartbreaking clip showed them having a more than troublesome encounter with a Roller crab.

The player was seen accidentally begruntling the Roller crab, which then quickly rolled and crashed into their gigantic staircase to the sky as it all soon dramatically fell to the ground.

“My freaking blimp got stuck in the air and my stairway to heaven to retrieve it that cost 160 wood was completely unrecoverable. Too bad my mic was muted and I couldn’t share my colorful vocabulary,” they further revealed.

“Airships are completely broken in survival. Best to stick with your own 2 feet for travel,” one player suggested, as another saw the lighter side: “They’re so glitchy it’s hilarious. I’ve been thrown off my ship like 10 times.”

Various others shared their own infuriating experiences,” I made a monorail across my map to transfer my base, the wheels on the bottom broke halfway sending the train over the side and half of my chests disappeared with almost all my important items.”

With LEGO Fortnite having only been released on December 7, Epic Games has confirmed that the survival and building-focused game will continue to have updates and new features to improve it.