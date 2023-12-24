LEGO Fortnite leaks reveal Half-Life inspired Gravity Gun & other new weapons

A few new weapons were revealed in a LEGO Fortnite leak, one of which is an incredibly exciting throwback to the days of G-Mod: a Half-Life-esque Gravity Gun.

LEGO Fortnite‘s launch has seen meteoric success, with the formula of other sandbox survival games blending perfectly with the identity of LEGOs as building blocks that provide near-endless possibilities.

Dexerto was keen on it, but with the impression that the game would need more content to reach its full potential. According to some new leaks, the game’s upcoming content already has some exciting stuff in store.

Article continues after ad

Alongside a standard Assault Rifle and what seems to be some sort of bow, there’s one weapon that’s particularly exciting is a weapon that seems to function much like Half-Life’s Gravity Gun.

Article continues after ad

New Fortnite LEGO weapons leaked

First up is the basic Assault Rifle, titled the “Stud Gun” in the game files. When it comes to ranged weapons, it’s hard to go wrong with a basic AR.

It isn’t yet clear if this weapon will need to be reloaded or if it’ll just work off of a static pool of ammo. Either way, this feels like a key part of any weapon arsenal. Simple yet reliable.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The next weapon is what could possibly be a bow, although there’s a chance this is a weapon that was scrapped early in development rather than a new addition.

Article continues after ad

While the Crossbow is a fun weapon, the ability to charge and fire shots does sound enticing. Having players choose between a consistent crossbow or a sort of longbow that does more damage but requires more skill would bring some much-needed variety.

The last weapon, however, is much more interesting than the other two.

Article continues after ad

The Gravity Gun is all about picking up objects and tossing them, giving players a number of possibilities in combat. For instance, picking up and tossing an explosive barrel probably does a lot more damage than just throwing a boulder at something.

Not only does this weapon offer up value in combat, but it’s also has utility outside of it. This is the sort of tool that has the potential to massive change up LEGO Fortnite’s core gameplay, and an incredibly exciting addition that’ll surely be worth the wait.

Article continues after ad