Incredible Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader cosplay gets Epic Games' approval

A jaw-dropping Fortnite cosplay, channeling the infamous Cuddle Team Leader skin, has garnered the approval of an Epic Games developer after it was shared to the game's subreddit.

Despite cosplaying's inherent popularity in the world of video games, Fortnite has not become the cosplaying giant some thought it might.

It's potentially down to the difficulty of some of the skins to recreate, but that hasn't deterred one Fortnite fan, who shared their amazing Cuddle Team Leader outfit on May 4. The cosplay was so impressive that one Fortnite developer weighed in to share their thoughts.

Advertisement

The Cuddle Team Leader skin - a giant pink teddy bear - is on paper an impossible task, requiring massive amounts of effort and creativity. However, the daunting challenge didn't deter Redditor 'iraelsayre', who recently shared their interpretation of the skin.

Read More: Fortnite leak claims new Marshmello cosmetics coming

The cosplay is bordering on flawless, with the full-body pink overalls complemented by a large foam head. There's even a unicorn-style pick-axe in the cosplay, as well as Fortnite's Battle Bus visible in the sky.

Advertisement

The Redditor also explained the amount of effort they went into, stating that: "Everything [was] made by me from eva foam, fabric, blood, sweat, and tears."

It even garnered the attention of an Epic Games developer, who was quick to heap praise on the incredible cosplay. "Very good! Just noticed the Battle Bus at the last second. Nice touch."

Advertisement

The cosplayer's attention to detail and obvious hard work was widely praised on Reddit, with the post sitting at nearly 800 upvotes at the time of writing.

While Fortnite has not been as big for cosplaying as some thought it might, the mind-blowing outfit goes some way to prove it can be done.