Fortnite's Original Constructor Penny skin leaked by dataminers

Fortnite Battle Royale players may soon be able to run around in the original Contractor Penny skin. Data miners have found the outfit in the game's files.

Epic Games have revealed hundreds of skins in recent times, some of which are a spin on the original characters, and others are brand new. Many of these are leaked ahead of schedule by people having a look at the title's code.

This time, it's Constructor Penny.

Fortnite Constructor Penny leaks

Leaker VastBlast, who regularly posts their data mining findings online, recently discovered a teaser for Penny. At that time, it was a silhouette.

It looked like something Epic would post on Twitter a few days before adding a new skin to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Since then, they have posted a newer image where the entire skin can be seen.

Full penny outfit image leaked! pic.twitter.com/sj6xlxQUTW — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 13, 2020

On top of that, Epic have been teasing her arrival on their Twitter account as well. This could mean that the leaked skin's arrival is coming sooner than many may think.

On August 12, they posted just three emojis. They have done this in the past as well, when teasing different crossovers and in-gam events. This time, It was a construction worker, tools, and a shopping cart.

If these aren't teasers, what are?

It's unclear as to when the skin will be rolling its way into the Item Shop, although based on these leaked graphics and teasers, the wait shouldn't be too long.

In terms of pricing, players on Reddit have predicted that the outfit itself will cost somewhere between 1,200 and 2,000 V-Bucks. That said, V-Buck prices have been slashed recently, with a 20 percent decrease in skin costs across the board. So, we'll have to see on that front as well.