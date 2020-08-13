How to complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 9 challenges

Fortnite Week 9 is officially here and as always, fans of the popular battle royale game have a brand-new set of challenges to sink their teeth into as they rank up their Battle Pass and unlock special cosmetic rewards.

It's been a quiet week for Fortnite on the update front with no new patch this week, but we still have plenty to focus on as we get to grips with the new vehicles that were added in the 13.40 update on August 5, which can be used to make easy rotations around the island, or just mow down enemies en-route to a Victory Royale.

Of course, a new week means new challenges, and Epic are set to add 7 tasks for us to take on, with vehicles once again playing a part, along with the Henchmen that patrol locations across the map, and the pesky Marauders who can appear anywhere.

Like most Season 3 challenges, most of this week's offerings are fairly straightforward but will see you travel across the island to hit some of the named locations dotted around the map. You will need to open seven chests at Pleasant Park and take down three enemy players at The Fortilla. You'll also need to gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner, while your harvesting tool will be important at Hydro 16, where you need to collect 200 metal.

Elsewhere, you'll need to find some Henchman or Marauders and start slaying out, as you need to eliminate seven, and then 70 of the characters to complete the two final challenges. The easiest way to complete this is probably to head to The Authority and take down the Henchman who patrol the location but will likely take a number of visits to hit that massive 70 number. The good news is that it is a team challenge, so you can rope in some friends to give you a helping hand. You can view the Season 3, Week 9 challenges below.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, Week 9 challenges

Search Chests at Pleasant Park ( 7 )

) Eliminations at The Fortilla ( 3 )

) Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner ( 1 )

) Stoke Campfires at Camp Cod ( 3 )

) Collect Metal at Hydro 16 ( 200 )

) Eliminate Henchmen or Marauders ( 7 )

) Eliminate Henchmen or Marauders (70)

Completing these challenges are well worth the effort if you're in the process of leveling up your Battle Pass, as each task completed offers 35,000 XP towards your next skin or cosmetic item while completing the difficult team challenge will give you a massive 80,000 XP as a reward for your hard work.

The Fortnite Season 3 Week 9 challenges are set to go live today on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, so jump into the action and start taking down Henchmen for those sweet XP rewards.