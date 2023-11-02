Fortnite x Stranger Things collab leak reveals Eleven skin and more

According to leaks, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG will introduce Stranger Things collab content such as an Eleven skin and more.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG officially goes live on Friday, November 3. As the name of the season suggests, the new update will let players take a trip down memory lane, with the Chapter 1 Season 5 map returning.

The eagerly-anticipated map return also promises classic POIs like Tilted Towers will once more see the light of day in Fortnite.

Of course, Epic Games has yet to reveal all of its cards, meaning fans should anticipate a fair few surprises. One surprise, in particular, seems to have slipped through the cracks, however.

Fortnite leak teases Stranger Things collaboration

Two reputable Fortnite leakers – iFireMonkey and BarbieharpFN – have outed details about a supposed collab involving the hit Netflix series. According to information shared by the former, Chapter 4 Season OG will introduce a Stranger Things crossover, complete with an Eleven skin, Hopper’s Cabin Diorama backbling, and Waffle Extravaganza backbling.

Two separate pickaxes are also on the way – one modeled after Steve’s bat, the other inspired by Eddie’s spear. Finally, a Telekinetic Power Breakfast emote will also hit the game during Season OG.

There’s a bit of confusion, though. While iFireMonkey makes no mention of a Steve Harrington skin, the BarbieharpFN post claims the beloved Stranger Things character will additionally feature in the lineup.

As always, leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. Once Epic Games has released its full plans for the season, more concrete details about the supposed Fortnite and Stranger Things collaboration may surface.

