Fortnite player’s girlfriend is becoming a “sweat” and community says she’s a keeper

A Fortnite player told the community how their girlfriend is slowly becoming a “sweat” at the game and they say she’s a keeper. Here’s more on that.

Fortnite Battle Royale spans a wide player base across all ages ranging from kids to adults, all dropping onto the island to claim the coveted Victory Royale. While the game now also consists of the Zero Build mode, the Builds mode is still full of “sweats” who crank 90s and overpower casual players.

Nevertheless in the current Chapter 5 Season 2, with the introduction of new godly weapons and new weapons, the Zero Build mode also consists of sweaty lobbies where certain players simply like to rack up on kills. This means if you’ve got a sweat on your team, you’ll easily be able to get the dub.

Epic Games Fortnite players are always aiming to be better at the game to grab a win.

However, finding a good teammate is just as hard as finding a partner. But what if your partner turns out to be a sweaty teammate? That’s precisely what happened to one Fortnite gamer, whose girlfriend is becoming a “sweat” at the game, and the community thinks she’s a keeper.

Fortnite player fears girlfriend turning into a “sweat”

A Reddit user named Marhooba96 shared their story on the FortniteBR subreddit where they told the Fortnite community about how their girlfriend is teetering on the edge of being a sweat. They started by stating how their girlfriend got them into Fortnite and both of them had fun playing.

But ever since the player started collecting skins, their girlfriend has become more sweaty.

They wrote, “We used to jokingly say, ‘well I’m just here to have fun’ when the other would mess up. But now, as she shockwave grenades herself a football field’s length ahead of me, I feel no fun, only insatiable rage for Victory Royale.”

They continued about their girlfriend and wrote a cute description of how they enjoy watching her play Fortnite and unleashing wrath upon enemies in the game. However, ended their story by asking the community for suggestions on how to fix it.

The story caught the eyes of many players in the community who turned in their thoughts where most of them said, “Seams like a keeper tbh. She gonna be crankin’ 90s soon.” One player said, “As the person who was / still is the crazy sweaty gf she will hopefully get to a skill level where she can carry and you can just vibe behind ur pookie bear while she single-handedly wipes the whole lobby.”

Another chimed in, “You have a girlfriend who plays Fortnite with you, who’s also a sweat who tries to win? Sounds like the dream man.” A third user concluded, “Just let her carry you. As long as she doesn’t call you trash you’re okay. Most of my friends are better than me and I just don’t play with people who talk that way.”

Fortnite players are always looking for ways to be better at the game and claim that Victory Royale. If you’re one of those, we’ve got the best tips for you to secure a win.