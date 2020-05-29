Fortnite player reveals perfect counter for griefers

A Fortnite player has shown their peers the perfect counter to griefers in Epic Games’ battle royale, with a hilarious trick play that left his opponents with no option but elimination.

Griefers in Fortnite are among the most annoying players to come against. They will chase you down with no regard for their own lives, hunting you to add an extra notch to their elimination tally.

When you come up against someone playing so aggressively, it’s not always clear what the best play is, especially as it forces you into a gunfight that you may not be particularly equipped for.

A lot of the time, you’re simply forced into a position where you have to take the fight and hope that you get the better of your enemy – but that doesn’t have to be the case.

As shown by JustSomeRandomMan3, it takes being in the right place at the right time, but there’s one way to counter griefers perfectly.

Luckily for RandomMan, their squad were perfectly positioned on the map to completely juke the enemies hunting them down.

While traversing the map, the squad flew across Gorgeous Gorge, descending all the way to the bottom of the waterfall and buying themselves some time.

They then laid out a wood flooring at the base of the waterfall, leaving their opponent absolutely nowhere to go when they came flying over, except all the way down into their demise, leaving fall damage to do the hard work.

Many players have faced their fate with ill-judged leaps from this waterfall, but using it to your advantage like this is a seriously high-IQ move, and the enemy will likely think twice next time they attack opponents so aggressively.

So if you find yourself being hunted down by a player and you’re not in the right state to be taking the fight, try to play around Gorgeous Gorge and you might just get yourself a couple of lucky catches.