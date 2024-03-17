Fortnite player drops from Diamond rank to Silver after losing one match

A Fortnite player dropped from Diamond to Silver after losing 917% in a ranked match for allegedly playing with a cheater.

Even with Epic Games’ anti-cheat system, there are still players who are ruining the experience for others. Between wall-hacks, aim assists, and more there are numerous ways for cheaters to gain an advantage.

Unlike other competitive titles like Valorant, cheaters are not always kicked from the game when caught. Which can lead to situations where punishment comes after the game has concluded.

Players who opt for fill when queuing up may unknowingly encounter cheaters joining their team. Something that one Reddit user claims they fell victim to.

Fortnite cheater ruins teammate’s rank

A post was made on the Fortnite Reddit asking how they could have lost almost 1000% in just one ranked game. This was accompanied by a screenshot of their post-match screen which confirmed their claim.

Commenters were quick to respond with what was allegedly the issue – the Redditor had been playing with a cheater. To add to this theory, they asked the poster if they had gotten a warning about playing with a cheater.

“Yes I did get a warning too and I haven’t played with any cheaters,” said the poster. “I’m sure my friends aren’t cheaters but I did play in a duo fill.”

Other players did sympathize with the poster for dropping down several levels. However, they assured them that playing in lower ranks would allow them to make the climb back up once again.

“Well if you’re a diamond player you’ll have a lot more fun stomping lower lobbies until you rank back up pretty quickly,” said one commenter. “Don’t worry too much you’ll be back in diamond in a flash.”

Epic Games has dealt with cheaters in the past but there isn’t much known about the punishment that unsuspecting players may face. Through filling, players could easily be matched up with cheaters which could result in drastic punishments like this.