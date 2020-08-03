Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Qualifiers: Final placements and results

The Fortnite Championship Series, or FNCS for short, has started back up again in Chapter 2, Season 3 with a solos event. Here’s what you need to know about who has qualified.

Each time the FNCS swings back into town, Epic Games tweaks the format to keep Fortnite players on their toes. After trios, squads, and duos all got their moment in the spotlight, the devs have brought back solos.

Though, getting a slice of the huge $5,000,000 prize pool isn’t easy even for the world’s best players. It’s a huge grind to get through the qualifiers, move to to the heats, and then work your way into the final.

However, some top names have already wrapped up their spots in the heats after the first two rounds of qualifiers. So, here’s what you need to know.

FNCS Solos Europe qualified players

In Europe, top players like Benjyfishy, MrSavage, Mongraal, and teeq all managed to punch their tickets to the next round after finishing inside the top 50 of the first round of qualifiers.

Despite finishing tenth in the first qualifier, Benjyfishy continued on in the second day of matches and ended up as the top player on day two. MrSavage, Mongraal, and Teeq all slipped down the rankings in their round of games.

You can find a full breakdown of the qualifiers, from all regions not just Europe, via KinchAnatytic’s helpful and updated leaderboard. Though, we’ve got the top 20 performers pictured below.

FNCS Solos NA East qualified players

In NA East, the big names, again, got their chance to shine. TSM’s Khanada, 100 Thieves’ Ceice, Team Liquid’s STRETCH, and BBG Bucke all managed to grab a spot in the next round thanks to their performances.

Inaugural Fortnite World Cup solos winner Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf also had a solid showing. The Sentinels star had a lackluster first qualifying session but answered back with a strong second-place finish in round two.

FNCS Solos NA West qualified players

Jumping from the east coast to the west coast, the NA West favorites in EpikWhale and Arkhram managed to secure their spots with ease.

A second-place finish in the first set of games meant that EpikWhale was on his way to moving on while Arkhram managed to take third in the second set of matches.

Anyone who missed out on securing a spot this round will always be able to take part in the third session, but after that, all of their chances will be gone.

It remains to be seen who will take away the top prize when it's all said and done, but stacked fields are building up in the respective regions.