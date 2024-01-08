Fortnite fans petition to have kid’s artwork as a loading screen

Fortnite players are petitioning to have a child’s artwork made into an actual loading screen.

Fans of the game have been rallying on social media to have Fortnite introduce new skins and content in the game.

Since the beginning of Chapter 5, Fortnite has been cycling through older skins in the shop and often leaving those skins in the shop for days at a time.

Loading screens are another form of new content that players would like to see. After seeing a child’s drawing on Reddit, it seems like the fans have found what they have been looking for.

Child’s drawing sparks Fortnite loading screen idea

A post to the official Fortnite Reddit was asking others if they should purchase a child’s artwork off Facebook Marketplace. The item for sale was a drawing on paper of a child’s version of the Chapter 2 loading screen for $25.

The post itself has garnered over 4,000 upvotes and 250 comments. Most of which were in favor of the image being actually added to the game.

“We must blow this up so it becomes a loading screen,” said one commenter.

Others urged the original poster to purchase the artwork itself. Some even joked that they would do it themselves if the poster didn’t buy it.

Fortnite isn’t known for adding fan-created content into the game, so the loading screen idea may not be plausible. However if they do decide to add it to Fortnite, we will be sure to keep you updated.