Fortnite creator once sent Drake a personal teaser as rapper was “too excited” to wait

Fortnite creative lead Donald Mustard has revealed he once sent Drake an exclusive teaser after the rapper “spammed” his phone.

The former Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard saw widespread success after Fortnite quickly rose to fame.

After “25 years in the game industry” and his name cemented in the history books, Mustard announced on Twitter that he would be retiring earlier this year in September.

But it seems he doesn’t plan on going out without a bang, now dishing out and revealing Drake once spammed his phone with text messages, all in hopes of getting some exclusive Fortnite content.

“April 28, 2018. I am at my young daughter’s dance recital,” Mustard wrote, setting the scene. “The Comet is going to destroy Dusty Depot (not Tilted lol) the next morning – and set the stage to change EVERYTHING we think of as experiential entertainment (I hope).”

As his daughter began to dance on stage in Mustard’s recounting (flossing, to be exact), he claims to have gotten a string of text messages from the God’s Plan rapper; “And then I get a text. And then another. I start getting spammed. By Drake. Yeah. That Drake.”

According to Mustard, Drake pleaded to gain some insight into what could be expected, citing he couldn’t sleep or work as he was “just too excited”.

“After a few hours and much consideration, I sent him this,” Mustard concluded, adding a clip of a character showing off a now-popularized emote.

“Drake the type of guy to ask for next season teasers before the event has even happened,” one person commented in response to Mustard’s tweet.

Amused, a second person wrote, “So epic!! Looking forward to more of these; ‘Storytime with Donald’ hopefully along the way!”

