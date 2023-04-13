Fortnite and Coachella team up for new island, skins & Bad Bunny emote

Fortnite has joined forces with Coachella once again, this time bringing a music-themed island and new emotes from Bad Bunny and Burna Boy to the game.

To celebrate the return of the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival this weekend, the popular battle royale Fortnite is featuring a Coachella Island map for music fans to get involved at home.

Coachella Island will launch on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3PM ET and will feature “creator-made music and art experiences” to discover. It’s been inspired by the vibes of Coachella, so expect desert mountains, palm trees, and day-to-night cycles.

Epic Games

Of course, this wouldn’t be a Fortnite collab without some kind of cosmetics to empty your wallets on, so there will be two new skins – Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric – along with matching cosmetics that will react to music available in the Shop.

In keeping with Coachella’s music theme, there will also be two new emotes based on songs from Bad Bunny and Burna Boy, who are both performing at the festival. Finally, the in-game Icon Radio station will feature a range of artists from this year’s lineup.

Epic Games

“The future of in-game music and art experiences should not mimic the real world, but reimagine the magic and make it more accessible via a new medium,” said Sam Schoonover, Innovation Lead for Coachella.

“We believe that the best way to do that is to enable and empower artists to show us the way. Just like the festival IRL is a stage for musicians, Coachella Island is now a canvas for gaming creators. Fortnite provides the tools needed to invite creators and fans to participate in this creative process.”

You’ll be able to access the new Coachella Island with the map code 5449-4207-12803 or by visiting the ‘Epic’s Picks’ row in the Discover tab in the game.