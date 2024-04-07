Fornite progress glitch prevents players from earning bonus rewards

Midas returns and brings new gold items and Floor is Lava LTM back to the island.

A progress glitch in Fortnite is preventing players from redeeming rewards from the bonus battle pass and players are wondering how it happened.

As a way of encouraging players to continue grinding even after the battle pass has been finished, Fortnite has implemented “bonus” battle pass rewards.

Each page of rewards adds something new to the characters from the main battle pass. As the pages progress, so does the intricacy of the skins themselves.

However, due to a recently discovered bug, players won’t be able to progress any of the rewards within the bonus passes. This is due to the game seemingly not counting week 0-3 quests.

“Currently the first page of Bonus Quests are unobtainable for people who have already done Week 0 – Week 3 quests as the progress doesn’t track until the Bonus Quest Rewards are active.This same issue with happen with Page 2 and Page 3 unless Epic Games fixes it before releases.”

When it was revealed that rewards could not be obtained, those in the comments began pointing out the issues Chapter 5 Season 2 has faced.

“I’m noticing this whole season been nothing but a disaster… from the almost one day wait, to this stuff not even being obtainable right now. To the shitty exp we get this season that doesn’t even get us a full level. It’s really sad.” said one user.

Others agreed, with some being confused about how small issues like these could happen. Some commenters even wondered if Epic Games had tested these features before their release.

Fortnite has not addressed the issues with leveling up or obtaining bonus rewards. This means players will have to do without for the foreseeable future or until the next update.