Excel star Wolfiez signs as Red Bull Gaming’s next Fortnite member

Excel Gaming’s Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman has signed on to Red Bull Gaming as the label’s next Fortnite star to represent the org.

From surprising his family with his Fortnite World Cup qualification in 2019 to now being the next member to don the Red Bull Gaming cap, Wolfiez continues to make strides in his young esports career.

The 18-year-old is already one of the highest-earning esports talents out of the United Kingdom and he’s looking forward to elevating his game with the help of Red Bull.

“Hopefully, which I’m really excited for, I can fly out to Austria and go to one of [Red Bull’s] camps to get like get scans [which help me] get my reaction speed tested and crazy stuff,” he said.

Wolfiez journey to Red Bull Gaming

As a runner-up in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup for Duos, Wolfiez and his partner at the time Dave ‘Rojo’ Jong earned $2.25 million among the two. Since then, Wolfiez has managed to stay among the top Fortnite earners with a career haul of about $1.35 million.

The World Cup did wonders to boost Wolfiez’s name in the space. Now with Red Bull, the young Fortnite competitor is excited to go even further with a brand that represents worldwide talents like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, and Max Verstappen.

But his new sponsors will contribute to a work ethic and system that the Excel pro has been developing for years. While anyone can pick up the sticks to compete in Fortnite, Wolfiez plans to keep himself at the top by honing his skills and growing his brand.

“I was just a competitive player, and it kind of just came to me, you know,” he said. “I was good at the game, people want to watch the best of the best, so people come to me. And you don’t really treat it as a business, I was like: ‘oh, I’m just gonna play the game. I’ll do what I want to do and people will watch anyway.’

“But if you want to start taking it to the next level, you have to treat it as a business. Get a schedule right, start organizing everything around you.”

When he qualified for the World Cup, Wolfiez’s family was taken aback by their son announcing he was “going to New York.”

As the newest face of Red Bull Gaming, he is looking to surprise even more people by getting better and becoming an even greater force in Fortnite.