Epic Games giving out Fortnite V-Bucks in response to class-action lawsuit

Epic Games is handing over 1,000 V-Bucks to select Fortnite players as a result of a controversial loot box system that was pulled from the game in 2019.

When Fortnite launched in 2017, its ‘Save the World’ mode was a major focus. While the battle royale aspect steered clear, this cooperative part of the game offered randomized loot boxes. There was no guarantee you’d be able to unlock the specific items you wanted.

As a result of universal backlash for this system, Epic scrapped the random loot boxes in 2019. Despite their removal, the developers were still hit with legal action weeks later. Now, roughly 24 months after being sued, there’s a gift waiting for players that were impacted by the issue.

In order to make amends for the previous Loot Llamas, anyone who purchased them will be handed to 1,000 V-Bucks.

“With preliminary approval for a class action settlement, we’re awarding 1,000 V-Bucks to anyone that purchased a random Loot Llama,” Epic explained in a February 22 blog post.

While the legal battles were exclusive to the United States, Epic has opened this offer to players around the world. 1,000 V-Bucks should appear in your account automatically with “no action needed on your part.”

“We believe players should know upfront what they are paying for,” they continued on Twitter. “This is why today we only offer X-Ray Llamas that show you the contents before you purchase them in Save the World.”

Not only does this new bonus apply to Save the World players, but also those who purchased similar loot boxes in Rocket League prior to their removal. 1,000 Credits will be handed to Rocket Players over the coming days just the same.

We believe players should know upfront what they are paying for when they make in-game purchases. This is why today we only offer X-Ray Llamas that show you the contents before you purchase them in Save the World. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

“It’s the right thing to do,” Jeffrey Jacobson of Epic’s legal representatives told The Verge shortly after. “We feel good about the settlement. We hope our players agree with us.”

This is a one-time reward for players across both titles. Whether you purchased a single randomized loot box or 100, you’re entitled to the same gift.

However, various players are reporting they’ve received the 1,000 V-Buck rewards in Fortnite, despite never having purchased a Loot Llama.

There’s a chance this bonus could come into effect for everyone that completed the tutorial for Save the World, prior to randomized loot boxes being removed in 2019.

Epic is starting to roll out 1,000 V-Bucks to all players! It seems that players who have never purchased a Loot Llama in the past also receive the 1,000 V-Bucks! pic.twitter.com/rglIhOhspC — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 22, 2021

If you haven’t noticed anything new in your account, keep in mind it could take a “few days” for the Fortnite V-Bucks or Rocket League Credits to appear.