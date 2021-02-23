Logo
Epic Games giving out Fortnite V-Bucks in response to class-action lawsuit

Published: 23/Feb/2021 3:52

by Brad Norton
Fortnite VBucks
Epic Games

Epic Games Rocket League

Epic Games is handing over 1,000 V-Bucks to select Fortnite players as a result of a controversial loot box system that was pulled from the game in 2019.

When Fortnite launched in 2017, its ‘Save the World’ mode was a major focus. While the battle royale aspect steered clear, this cooperative part of the game offered randomized loot boxes. There was no guarantee you’d be able to unlock the specific items you wanted.

As a result of universal backlash for this system, Epic scrapped the random loot boxes in 2019. Despite their removal, the developers were still hit with legal action weeks later. Now, roughly 24 months after being sued, there’s a gift waiting for players that were impacted by the issue.

In order to make amends for the previous Loot Llamas, anyone who purchased them will be handed to 1,000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite llama
Epic Games
Randomized Loot Llamas were removed from Fortnite in 2019.

“With preliminary approval for a class action settlement, we’re awarding 1,000 V-Bucks to anyone that purchased a random Loot Llama,” Epic explained in a February 22 blog post.

While the legal battles were exclusive to the United States, Epic has opened this offer to players around the world. 1,000 V-Bucks should appear in your account automatically with “no action needed on your part.”

“We believe players should know upfront what they are paying for,” they continued on Twitter. “This is why today we only offer X-Ray Llamas that show you the contents before you purchase them in Save the World.”

Not only does this new bonus apply to Save the World players, but also those who purchased similar loot boxes in Rocket League prior to their removal. 1,000 Credits will be handed to Rocket Players over the coming days just the same.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Jeffrey Jacobson of Epic’s legal representatives told The Verge shortly after. “We feel good about the settlement. We hope our players agree with us.”

This is a one-time reward for players across both titles. Whether you purchased a single randomized loot box or 100, you’re entitled to the same gift.

However, various players are reporting they’ve received the 1,000 V-Buck rewards in Fortnite, despite never having purchased a Loot Llama.

There’s a chance this bonus could come into effect for everyone that completed the tutorial for Save the World, prior to randomized loot boxes being removed in 2019.

If you haven’t noticed anything new in your account, keep in mind it could take a “few days” for the Fortnite V-Bucks or Rocket League Credits to appear.

Fortnite pro 72hrs shows off exploit to instantly farm Gold in Arena & tournaments

Published: 22/Feb/2021 23:02

by Alan Bernal
fortnite fncs 72hrs gold bars
Epic Games / Team Liquid

72hrs

Team Liquid’s Thomas ‘72hrs’ Mulligan explained how to make use of a Fortnite exploit that lets players instantly farm Gold in Arena & tournaments to quickly access Exotic weapons.

There are plenty of players trying to get a leg up on one another in FNCS Season 5. And after seeing how people can quickly acquire Gold Bars shortly after landing on the island, 72hrs is convinced this exploit must have been used before.

Gold Bars are a new currency in Fortnite since Season 5 launched, and they can be used to buy into Exotic weapons or upgrade weaponry, among other things. In the base game, Fortnite players can take Gold into consecutive matches.

This doesn’t apply for the Arena or tournament games, but 72hrs found a way that essentially gives people a way to quickly stack the currency as soon as the game begins.

To acquire Gold in the first place, players can find NPCs throughout the island to complete quests that will in-turn reward them the sought-after currency.

But 72hrs found that there are timed quests that let you keep multiple challenges active between different Fortnite matches, even in the Arena.

This means that players can go into a regular game, activate some of these quests, complete some progress toward them, immediately exit that match, and go into an FNCS game with the almost-completed quest.

After that, all you’d need to do is wrap up the quests to instantly bag Gold Bars in no time at all.

fortnite gold bars
Epic Games
Fortnite players can carry active quests into FNCS to quickly get Gold Bars at match start.

There’s a murky ‘gray-area’ using the technique, 72hrs said. He didn’t go far enough to say that this was cheating, but definitely sees Epic Games moving quickly to patch this exploit.

Of course, it’s unknown if people will be getting banned or retroactively punished for using the trick, but 72hrs was fine showing people how to use it since it’s a repeatable mechanic in Fortnite.

As more people use it, expect the devs to take notice of this and create the appropriate changes to bring some balance to FNCS, should it get out of hand.