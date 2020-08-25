Ali-A finds clue for "biggest event ever" in Fortnite Season 4 teasers

YouTuber Alastair 'Ali-A' Aiken has made a big prediction about Fortnite Season 4's kick-off event, after sieving through Thor comic books and teasers posted to hype up the next major update.

The game's developers, Epic Games, have been dropping teaser images throughout August about the battle royale title's next crossover event. After several leaks suggested Thor would be the next one in line from the superhero world, they later confirmed it.

Advertisement

Now, fans are wondering what comes next. Live events in the past have proven to be good bridges between seasons, and Ali-A believes history will repeat itself. Though, in a much bigger way than we've ever seen before.

The British YouTube creator, who has over 17 million subscribers on his channel, posted a new video on August 24. Regular viewers will know he likes to dig into the details and seeks clues wherever he can, and during this upload he did just that.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 4 event prediction

After showing off a string of Thor Marvel comic books, he went line by line through the comic book strips of the character. Using what he learnt from each part, the creator made a bold prediction for the future of Fortnite.

"Once you reach the island on Fortnite, no one can talk. You're not able to talk," he said. "It's been revealed now that when you come here your memory starts to get wiped, you lose your ability to talk. When Thor was trying to communicate with Fortnite characters they couldn't respond. They have no memories. They have no way of talking."

Read More: Powerful new Fortnite exploit lets you build through walls

Ali-A added: "As a result, the immediate start of the next Fortnite season will be nothing to do with the Galactus I believe that leads to start off with, it will be an initial battle of Marvel and Thor versus the Fortnite world as they try to come to an understanding as to what on earth is going on and try to get each other on their side."

Advertisement

Segment starts at around 7:36 below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAvVgcpqlG0

"Biggest live event ever" could be coming soon

There's no way of knowing what Epic have up their sleeve just yet, although one thing is clear for now. Thor and Galactus will feature at some stage, possibly with the former getting an exclusive skin set players can unlock.

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals unreleased Season 4 Marvel teasers

On top of that, he also suggested the Fortnite characters could join up with Marvel superheroes to find out what's going on in the world.

Advertisement

"We could be getting, next season, the biggest live event ever. Galactus could be end live of season battle for Chapter 2, Season 4. As long as we come together with Thor to help for the greater good we're going to have to get rid of Galactus."

Should Galactus win, Ali-A reckons we could even see a new map emerge as the current island may be destroyed in the battle. Nothing like that has ever happened in Epic Games' title, so we'll have to wait and see if the YouTuber's prediction proves to be accurate.