Thor's Bifrost appears as third in-game Fortnite Season 4 teaser

We're just a day away from Fortnite Season 4, and the final in-game teaser has revealed how Marvel's superheroes have made it to the game's island, with the Bifrost rune appearing scorched into the earth on Wednesday, August 26.

Fortnite fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the new season since August 21, when Epic Games dropped the first teaser featuring the 'God of Thunder' Thor, who looks set to play a major role in the fourth season of the game's second chapter.

Advertisement

Since then, his iconic hammer Mjölnir has crash-landed onto the island, creating a massive crater near Salty Springs, adding further credence to the idea that he is on his way to the island.

Now, that it is all but confirmed, with the rune of the Bifrost scorched into the land on August 26, signalling that he may already be in the world of Fortnite.

Advertisement

Things really kicked off in-game on August 22 when a massive rift opened up in the sky above the island, something which we've seen on plenty of occasions in the past, especially when something big is about to happen. Two days later, Thor's hammer slammed into the ground, creating a massive crater and leaving fans wondering if he would come to collect his possession.

Now, it seems he may already be here, with the distinctive runes of the Bifrost appearing on the ground, hinting that Thor is already on the island, and maybe brought some help with him too.

For those unaware, the Bifrost is the rainbow road that connects Thor's home planet of Asgard with the rest of the nine realms, including earth. Thor uses it to travel from planet to planet to allow him to protect those under attack, and wherever he lands, leaves the rune of the Bifrost in that spot, burnt into the ground.

Advertisement

The Bifrost has appeared just east of Weeping Woods on the hill with the wooden cabin, while Epic tweeted that "The War to save Reality" starts tomorrowm, with images of Captain America, Wolverine, and more.

The War to save Reality begins tomorrow!



Part 5 in Fortnite now!#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 https://t.co/TMEHevmBsq pic.twitter.com/Vnn2d2ErY1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

With Fortnite Season 4 so close, it's no surprise that Epic have left perhaps the biggest clue for new content until the end, with the appearance of the symbol making it clear that earth's mightiest heroes have at least visited the island, even if they haven't stayed permanently just yet.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for answers, with Season 4 set to go live on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on August 27.