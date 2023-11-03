Best old school Fortnite skins to play with on OG map in Chapter 4

Fortnite is bringing back its original map for players to dive right into, with classic content once again being made fresh. In light of this, here are some of the best Fortnite skins to get your hands on and play with while revisiting the OG map.

Fans of the original Fortnite will be pleased to know that the game has taken a trip down memory lane, the original Map being added back into the game and with it, all the nostalgia gamers could ask for.

As a result, the classic cosmetics from the original game are also sure to be in the spotlight as players revisit the early years. For those interested, here are some of the best skins to get your hands on when playing through the original map.

Renegade Raider skin

Epic Games Renegade Raider is one of the OG skins from Fortnite

When it comes to discussing original Fortnite skins, many will immediately think of the Renegade Raider. The skin was first released during the season 1 Battle Pass for Fortnite. Players falling in love with the warrior-looking military woman who dons very distinctive face paint.

As one of the first and most used skins in the game, be prepared to see Renegade Raider much more now that the original map is back in Fortnite once more.

The Royale Bomber skin

Epic Games This skin is only owned by people who bought a limited edition PS4 bundle

The Royale Bomber skin is about as OG as it gets. In large part due to the way in which it was able to be obtained. For players who do have access to this skin. they would have had to have purchased the limited edition PlayStation 4 console package that included Fortnite and the skin with it.

Therefore, it is quite a rare skin, one that only those who purchased this limited edition PS4 have. Regardless of its rarity, it is a great design, with a futuristic-looking military style and a bomber jacket that looks like something out of a Top Gun film.

While there are many more OG Fortnite skins to choose from, here are just a few of our favorites from the classic game and the ones we predict many players dusting off from their pile to equip with the OG map back.

Black Knight skin

Epic Games The Black Knight skin is a sign of dedication amongst Fortnite fans

Of course, some original skins were much harder to unlock and gain than others. Therefore, those who do have them in their arsenal are likely to whip them back out when playing through Fortnite’s OG map once again. In light of this, expect many old-school players to once again equip the Black Knight skin

What makes this skin so special to fans of the OG Fortnite? For starts, the only way it was able to be unlocked was by reaching Tier 70 in the Battle Pass for season 2 of the game. As well as this, the skin is an epic-looking Knight get-up, with black armor and red trims cementing an air of skill and commitment to each player who equips it.

Skull Trooper skin

Epic Games The Skull Trooper is a classic Halloween skin in Fortnite

When it comes to iconic exclusive cosmetics, the Skull Trooper skin is one of the OG’s in Fortnite. Making its debut during the game’s Halloween event back in 2017, this skin has been a staple of the game. With a skeleton face and black military outfit that many Fortnite players recognize instantly.

While the popularity of the skin did increase when it was brought back to the item shop years later, this original 2017 is still special thanks to its unique purple tones. Something that only those who purchased it back in 2017 will have.

Ghoul Trooper skin

Epic Games The green Ghoul Trooper is an old and rare OG Fortnite skin

Similar to the Skull Trooper skin, the Ghoul Trooper is another Halloween special that was introduced to the game back in 2017. As the name suggests, the skin includes a female-presenting character who takes on the appearance of a ghoul-like person, with pale green skin and a destroyed and tattered outfit to boot.

This skin did also come back to the item shop but with pink coloring, meaning those who have the original color scheme can be instantly recognized as OG players of Fortnite.

After more Fortnite news and updates? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage of the game here.