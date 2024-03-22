Why is the flag on the England kit causing so much controversy?

Nike unveiled the new England kit this week and the designs have largely gone down well among Three Lions supporters and players.

But the new kit design also features a St George’s Cross on the back of the collar, with different colours to the typical red.

Instead of a red cross on a white background, the flag contains a cross with a mix of navy, blue and purple colors.

That decision has come in for major criticism, with suggestions that it is disrespectful to change the colors of the England flag.

Nike described the decision to change the colors as a “playful update to the flag of St. George” that “appears on the collar to unite and inspire”.

Article continues after ad

The price of the kit has also been slammed, with “authentic” versions of the kits cost £124.99 ($157.53) for adults and £119.99 ($151.23) for children and “stadium” versions costing £84.99 ($107.12) for adults and £64.99 ($81.91) for kids.

Labour leader Keir Starmer hits out England flag controversy

The decision hasn’t gone down well with a section of supporters and some of the country’s major politicians have also aired their grievances.

Article continues after ad

Labour leader Keir Starmer is among those to be outspoken about the designs.

“I’m a big football fan, I go to England games, men, women’s games. And the flag is used by everybody, it’s unifying, it doesn’t need to change,” Starmer told The Sun.

Article continues after ad

“We just need to be proud of it. So I think they should just reconsider this and change it back. I’m not even sure they can properly explain why they thought they needed to change in the first place.”

Meanwhile, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage described the decision as an “absolute joke” which “bears no relationship to the St George’s Cross whatsoever”.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has also hit out at the design, as well as the cost of the kit, as he tweeted: “Sorry but this is wrong on every level. I’m totally against it! Including the price that Nike are going to charge. Ripping off the fans.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What have Nike said about the England kit controversy?

Nike are not backing down from their initial design, as a spokesperson for the company said: “The England 2024 Home kit disrupts history with a modern take on a classic.

“The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple. The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag of St George on the back of the collar.”

What have the English FA said about the England kit controversy?

An FA Spokesperson said: “The new England 2024 home kit has a number of design elements which were meant as a tribute to the 1966 World Cup winning team.

Article continues after ad

“The colored trim on the cuffs is inspired by the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, and the same colours also feature on the design on the back of the collar. It is not the first time that different coloured St George’s cross-inspired designs have been used on England shirts.”