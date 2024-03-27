Who are England playing in Euro 2024? Fixtures & possible route to final

England fans will be dreaming of the nation’s route to the final of Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s side look to win their first major international trophy since 1966 – here are the fixtures that could stand in their way.

The Three Lions have a point to prove after their penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the hands of Italy during the final at Wembley in the summer of 2021.

Since then, England reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup but are yet to get their hands on a major international trophy since 1966.

Here is how England can put 57 years of hurt behind them in Germany at Euro 2024.

Who is in England’s Euro 2024 group?

England have been drawn in Group C for the tournament, alongside Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Denmark pose the biggest threat to the Three Lions on paper, with the team currently sat 21st in the world rankings. England came up against Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where Harry Kane’s 104th minute winner secured their spot in the final.

When are the fixtures being played?

England’s first game sees them come up against Serbia on June 16 at 8pm GMT, 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

The Three Lions then take on Denmark on June 20 at 5pm GMT, 12pm ET and 9am PT.

England wrap up their group stage against Slovenia on June 25 at 8pm GMT, 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

Who do England need to beat to get to the final?

If England top their group and the tournament’s results follow the FIFA world rankings, these are the teams that they could face during the knockout stages:

Round of 16: Austria/Romania/Turkey.

Although fans would fancy their chances against all three teams, Austria would most likely prove themselves to be the sternest opposition.

A 56th minute strike from Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka proved to be the difference the last time these sides met in a 1-0 friendly victory back in 2021.

Quarter-final: Italy.

England fans would love revenge against the team that stopped them from winning the Euros on home soil last time out.

The Three Lions are a different side to when they last met but not many countries match the Italians for their football heritage.

Semi-final: France.

France ended England’s World Cup dreams at the quarter-final stages in 2022.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe set to star for Didier Deschamps’ side, England will have their work cut out if they are to make it past Les Bleus.

Final: Spain.

Spain might not be the formidable force they once were, but one look at their trophy cabinet from major international tournaments show exactly why they can never be ruled out.

Marcus Rashford was on the scoresheet in a 3-2 win for England against Spain in their last competitive match, fans would love for the Manchester United star to repeat the feat and make himself a national hero this summer.

Have England ever won the Euros before?

No, England have never won the Euros before.

They reached the final of Euro 2020 last time out, the closest the Three Lions have come to winning the tournament.