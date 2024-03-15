When is the FA Cup semi-finals draw? Manchester United, Liverpool & others await fate

Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea will all have one eye on a trip to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals.

One of Man United and Liverpool, however, will not make it through to the final four, as they come up against each other in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Wolves, Coventry City, Leicester City and Newcastle United make up the other four teams left in the tournament.

The quarter-finals take place on Saturday, 16 March and Sunday, 17 March before the draw for the next round.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the FA Cup semi-finals draw.

When is the FA Cup semi-finals draw?

The draw is set to take place on Sunday, March 17.

It will take place approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Liverpool at 3:30pm GMT, 11:30am ET and 8:30am PT.

Which teams are still in the FA Cup?

The winners of the following quarter-finals will go into the hat for the trip to Wembley:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City – Saturday, March 16 at 12:15pm GMT, 8.15am ET and 5.15am PT.

Man City vs Newcastle United – Saturday, March 16 at 5:30pm GMT, 1.30pm ET and 10.30am PT.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Sunday, March 17 at 12:45pm GMT, 8.45am ET and 5.45am PT.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Sunday, March 17 at 3:30pm GMT, 11:30am ET and 8:30am PT.

When will the FA Cup semi-finals be played?

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

The two ties will be played on consecutive days, both taking place at Wembley Stadium.