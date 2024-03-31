When can Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title?

Bayer Leverkusen stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to 13 points this weekend following a dramatic 2-1 win over Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute but late goals from Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick turned the game on its head.

And after nearest rivals Bayern Munich were beaten 2-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund later in the day, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel conceded the title to Bayer.

“Naturally, I have no hope anymore,” Tuchel said. “No no no. After today’s game, I do not need to tell you anything more. How many points behind are we? 13?” Congratulations to Leverkusen.”

Xabi Alonso is now well on course to win the first league title of his managerial career and it now seems it is a matter of when, rather than if, Leverkusen are crowned German champions.

How soon can Bayer Leverkusen be crowned Bundesliga champions?

The earliest Bayer Leverkusen could be crowned champions is Sunday, April 14.

Leverkusen are 13 points clear at the top of the table with just 21 points to play for from their final seven matches.

The only way that could happen is if Bayer win their next two matches against Union Berlin and Werder Bremen and Bayern lose to Heidenheim and Cologne, and third placed Stuttgart also slip up.

Regardless of Bayern and Stuttgart’s results, though, if Leverkusen win three of their final seven matches, they cannot be mathematically caught by their rivals.

Bayern can still catch their rivals but would need Leverkusen to drop points in five of their last seven matches and would need to win all of their games, realistically, to do so.

Have Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga before?

No. Bayer Leverkusen have never won the Bundesliga title before.

They have finished second on five separate occasions and in 2000 lost the title on the final day of the season. Two years later, they were five points clear at the top of the league with three games remaining and lost two of their final three matches to surrender the title to Borussia Dortmund.

Can Bayer Leverkusen win the treble?

Yes, Bayer Leverkusen can still win the treble this season.

Bayer are also in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal (the German Cup) and, incredibly are the only Bundesliga side remaining in the competition.

They face 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the semi-finals on Wednesday, and will face the winners of 3. Liga side FC Saarbrucken and 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern in the final should they progress.

They are also one of the favorites to win the UEFA Europa League and face Premier League side West Ham United in the quarter-finals later this month.

Should they beat the Hammers over two legs, they will face the winners of the tie between Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma for a place in the final.

When was the last time Bayer Leverkusen won a trophy?

Bayer Leverkusen haven’t won a trophy since winning the DFB Pokal in the 1992/93 season. Their only other major trophy success came in 1988, when they won the UEFA Cup.

Since then, they have been dubbed the “nearly men” or “Neverkusen” after finishing runners up in the Bundesliga five times, the DFB Pokal three times and the UEFA Champions League once.

In 2001/02, Leverkusen were also on course for a treble but blew a five point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and were beaten in the final of the DFB Pokal final by Schalke and the Champions League final by Real Madrid.

Are Bayer Leverkusen still unbeaten this season?

Yes, Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

Alonso’s side are yet to taste defeat in 39 matches across the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the Europa League and remain on course to win an unprecedented unbeaten treble.