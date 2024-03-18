Turkish football fans spark mass brawl with Fenerbahce players after pitch invasion

Trabzonspor supporters stormed onto the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players after their side lost 3-2 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Former Chelsea forward, Michy Batshuayi, scored the winning goal for the away side in the 87th minute. The 30-year-old was then forced to confront fans after the final whistle.

One fan was even seen wielding a corner flag as he charged towards a Fenerbahce player. Security services ran onto the pitch as the majority of the travelling squad fled down the tunnel.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, the former QPR star, punched a pitch invader to the ground as he defended himself and his teammates from the surrounding threats of violence.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has since called for action after the ugly scenes.

“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable – on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society,” he said on social media.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again – without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.”

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has confirmed that 12 fans have been arrested following the pitch invasion.

After the match, Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said: “We are going through a period that Turkish football is now completely fed by chaos, where tensions are constantly high, and where we cannot use the healing power of football.”

Fenerbahce are now just two points behind league leaders Galatasaray. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are one place behind in third, but are 30 points adrift of the Yellow Canaries.