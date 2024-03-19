Sven Goran Eriksson Documentary: How to watch, release date, trailer & more

Amazon Prime Video have announced they will stream “Sven”, a documentary of the life and career of former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson.

The show will chart Eriksson’s experience as the first foreign manager of England’s national football team, as well as a career which also saw him take charge of the likes of Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio and Man City.

But it will also document his heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis and the family behind one of European football’s greatest managers.

The show has been directed by Claudia Corbisiero, who also directed “Sir Bobby Robson: More than a Manager” and produced by Chris Grubb who worked on “Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes”

Here is all you need to know about “Sven”.

A release date for Sven has not yet been confirmed but Prime Video have confirmed it will be coming soon to subscribers in the UK, Ireland and Nordic countries.

Where can I watch Sven?

Sven will be available to watch on Prime Video. You can subscribe to Prime Video, here.

Is there a trailer for Sven?

Yes. You can watch the full trailer for Sven below.

Who will feature in Sven?

Sven will feature former England and Manchester United stars David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. Ex-Man City boss Roberto Mancini, who played under Eriksson at Fiorentina and Lazio will also feature.

Kasper Schmeichel, who played under Eriksson at Man City, Notts County and Leicester City, also features, as do his former partner Nancy Dell’Olio and former lover Faria Alam.

What has Sven Goran Eriksson said about Sven?

“People interested in sports will likely know me and my career already, but the documentary also tells the truth – which hasn’t always been portrayed in the tabloids,” Eriksson said.

“It takes time to make a documentary but it has been a very exciting and fun process. The documentary tells the truth of what happened during my career.”