Soccer Aid 2024: Full line-ups, managers, how to watch & how to get tickets

Soccer Aid is set to make a return this year as a number of football legends and celebrities team up to raise money for UNICEF.

Each year, Team England takes on a World XI at an iconic Premier League stadium to raise millions of pounds for the charity. Since the first Soccer Aid match back in 2006, it has raised an incredible £90million to help those in need in some of the most impoverished countries in the world.

Co-creator Robbie Williams said of the 2024 match: “Soccer Aid for UNICEF is one of the biggest sources of joy in my life. It is an amazing event. When we launched this nearly two decades ago, I would never have dreamed it would raise as much money as it has.

“The main reason the match continues to be such a success is because the great British public continues to be so generous in supporting UNICEF’s work helping children around the world have happy, healthy, play-filled childhoods.

“Once again, I am kindly asking you to buy a ticket to the game – the line-up is as star-studded as ever! Thank you for all of your continued support.”

The first 35 names involved in Soccer Aid 2024 have now been announced with details of what to expect at this year’s game now readily available.

Here is all you need to know about Soccer Aid 2024.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

Soccer Aid 2024 is on Sunday, June 9, just five days before EURO 2024 kicks off in Germany. To coincide with that, Team England will wear a remake of England’s classic EURO ’96 kit.

Where is Soccer Aid 2024?

Soccer Aid 2024 will be held at Stamford Bridge in West London, home of Premier League side Chelsea.

Who is playing for Team England at Soccer Aid 2024?

Frank Lampard (co-manager)

Harry Redknapp (co-manager)

Robbie Williams (co-manager)

Jill Scott (captain)

Paddy McGuinness (celebrity goalkeeper)

David James (professional goalkeeper)

David Seaman (goalkeeping coach)

Jermain Defoe

Jack Wilshere

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Tom Grennan

Steven Bartlett

Erin Doherty

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Stuart Broad

Bobby Brazier

Sam Thompson

Who is playing for the World XI at Soccer Aid 2024?

Mauricio Pochettino (manager)

Jesus Perez (coach)

Usain Bolt (captain)

Eden Hazard

Roberto Carlos

Martin Compston

Maisie Adam

Roman Kemp

Lee Mack

Tommy Fury

Diamond (from TV show Gladiators)

Where can I watch Soccer Aid 2024?

Soccer Aid will be aired on ITV, STV and ITVX and will be hosted by UNICEF UK ambassador, Dermot O’Leary, alongside Alex Scott.

Sam Matterface will be the lead commentator and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling will be on co-commentary. There is also expected to be a half-time show from a performer yet to be announced.

How can I get tickets for Soccer Aid 2024?

Tickets are on sale now at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

Who won Soccer Aid 2023?

The World XI ran out 4-2 winners at Soccer Aid 2023. They have won the last five editions of Soccer Aid with England’s last victory coming in 2018.

World XI have won Soccer Aid seven times and England have won the match on five occasions.