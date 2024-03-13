Porto manager labeled a “sore loser” after Arsenal Champions League defeat

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has been labeled as a “sore loser” by fans after he accused Mikel Arteta of insulting his family during his side’s Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal brought Arsenal level on aggregate in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie.

The Gunners, who lost the first leg in Portugal 1-0, held on to their one-goal lead on the night as the game went to extra time and ultimately penalties at the Emirates Stadium.

David Raya saved two spot-kicks to book his side a place in the quarter-finals, but allegations made by Conceicao in the post-match press conference threatened to overshadow proceedings.

Porto manager makes Arteta accusation after Arsenal loss

Both managers received yellow cards during the match for their behaviour on the touchline, as tensions threatened to spill over between the two benches.

Yet Conceicao stunningly claimed that Arteta had insulted his family during an altercation between the two benches.

“What Arteta said, towards the bench in Spanish, he insulted my family,” the 49-year-old said.

“He should focus on training his team. The result was injust. The team [Porto] deserved to go through.”

Arteta refused to be drawn on the comments, but fans quickly realised that this is not the first time that the Porto manager has made accusations of this nature after his side have lost a match.

Arsenal will find out their quarter-final opponent when the draw takes place on Friday, March 15 at 11am GMT, 4am PT and 7am ET. It is the first time in 14 years that the club have made it to this stage of the competition.

Man City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all join the Gunners. The winners of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven will occupy the final two remaining spots.