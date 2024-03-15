Jose Mourinho Netflix Documentary: How to watch, release date, trailer & more

Netflix have announced that a documentary series about Jose Mourinho’s career in football will hit the streaming platform next year.

After the roaring success of the four-part David Beckham documentary, Netflix have lined up another giant of the sport.

Mourinho, a former manager for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and other huge clubs, will give fans behind the scenes access on his stellar career.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, here is all you need to know.

Although there is no specific date, the series is set to be released in January, 2025.

Where can I watch it?

The four-part documentary series will be available to Netflix subscribers only.

Is there a trailer?

There is still no sign of a trailer for the documentary yet. Watch this space for the latest news and reaction as the release date inches closer.

What has Mourinho said about the Netflix documentary?

Back in January, still in charge of Italian side Roma at the time, the 61-year-old gave fans an idea of the sort of content they can expect to see upon its release.

Mourinho said: “There are things that will only be known there, they pay me well! I hadn’t signed with Roma yet, but I had given my word.

“A club came along and wanted me to break my agreement with Roma, which hadn’t yet been signed, and I said no.

“When the documentary comes out everyone will say I’m a total idiot, when Portugal arrived I immediately told the president about it.

“When Saudi Arabia arrived I immediately told the president about it. This is why I don’t think they talk to other coaches behind my back, for me it’s not like that because there is reciprocity.”

What is Jose Mourinho doing now?

The Portuguese coach is without a job since he departed Roma halfway through January.

Mourinho was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with Tyson Fury at Anthony Joshua’s fight with Francis Ngannou.