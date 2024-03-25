How to watch England vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & more

England take on Belgium in an international friendly this week as Gareth Southgate’s side look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Brazil ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign.

Belgium, ranked fourth in FIFA’s world rankings, take on England in the second and final international friendly during the break from domestic action.

Endrick’s second-half strike at Wembley put England to the sword against Brazil, with Southgate no doubt eager for his team to register a win and build some momentum before the summer.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s match with Belgium.

What time does England vs Belgium kick-off?

The game gets underway on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:45pm GMT, 3:45pm ET and 12:45pm PT.

How can I watch the match on TV?

For viewers in the UK, Channel 4 will be showing the game live, for free, on terrestrial TV, or online as a live stream via their website. The build-up will start at 7pm GMT.

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fubo.

Where is England vs Belgium being played?

The game will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium, London.

Can you still buy tickets for England vs Belgium?

Tickets for the match have now sold out. However, you can still guarantee yourself a seat for the game with Club Wembley.

England team news

It will be an injury-ravaged squad that takes on Belgium, with the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire all returning to their respective clubs.

Ivan Toney could be handed a starting place by Southgate, alongside James Maddison and Marcus Rashford if the England boss looks to rotate his squad.

Belgium team news

Man City star Kevin de Bruyne will be absent for the game, while Romelu Lukaku could find himself in contention to start after a recent groin injury.

England vs Belgium prediction

England 3-1 Belgium.

Despite missing several key players, Southgate’s squad should have enough to deal with a Belgium side that failed to score against Ireland over the weekend.