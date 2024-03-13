Champions League quarter-finals draw: When is it & who can Arsenal & Man City face

Arsenal and Man City will find out their opponents for the Champions League quarter-finals when the draw gets underway on Friday, March 15.

The Gunners booked their place in the final eight with a 4-2 win on penalties (1-1 AET) over Porto on Tuesday, March 12.

The match did not go without controversy, however, as Porto manager Sergio Conceicao accused Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of insulting his family during the game.

Man City, meanwhile, secured their quarter-final spot with a 6-2 aggregate win over FC Copenhagen.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League quarter-finals draw?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals takes place on Friday, March 15 at 11am GMT, 4am PT and 7am ET.

Article continues after ad

Which teams are left in the competition?

Arsenal, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have already cemented their place in the final eight.

The winners of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven will fill the final two spots.

Article continues after ad

Can Arsenal and Man City draw each other?

Yes, the two Premier League clubs can still be drawn against one other as there are no seedings or pots for the quarter-final draw.

The same applies for La Liga sides Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (should the latter beat Inter Milan) – as well as Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund (if they can progress past PSV).

When will the Champions League quarter-finals take place?

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on April 9 and 10, with the second legs occurring on April 16 and 17.