Arsenal fans angered by post for “snake” Ashley Cole

Arsenal fans have vented their anger at their own club after the Gunners posted on social media to celebrate their former player, Ashley Cole, being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Cole, 43, became the first person to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2024. The left-back was part of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team that went unbeaten in the league during the 2003/04 season – a record that stands to this day.

Despite playing 385 games for the Gunners, Cole’s reputation has been damaged beyond repair for many fans after he made the move to bitter rivals Chelsea in 2006.

Article continues after ad

It therefore came as a shock to many Arsenal fans when the club took to social media to celebrate Cole’s place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), one Arsenal fan wrote: “We don’t claim this snake,” while another said: “What is wrong with this club? Are you going to celebrate RVP [Robin van Persie, who left Arsenal for Manchester United] too? Why do you people like snakes?”

Article continues after ad

Some fans, however, were still undecided on their opinion of Cole. A third supporter penned: “Honestly, with the benefit of time I feel less contempt for him but I still struggle to look too fondly on the player. Was great when we had him but the way he left destroyed any goodwill.”

Article continues after ad

It was alleged at the time that Cole only left Arsenal to join Chelsea for the money on offer, with fans soon dubbing him ‘Cashley Cole’. Cole would go on to win nine major trophies at Chelsea, including the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger, who was in charge of the club for 22 years, insisted that time will help heal the wounds for Arsenal fans.

“In England he has a high level of consideration and appreciation,” Wenger told the Premier League website. “Time will heal the wounds, and he will be recognized as one of the great defenders of Arsenal Football Club.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He’s in a good position, and I’m happy for him. Recently we had a meeting with the 2003/04 Invincibles team, and he is back with the team now. I was very happy that he’s in there and back to where he belongs.”