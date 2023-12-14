Costco customer finds $99.99 chicken pot pie and viewers are confused

A customer recently shared a video of a chicken pot pie that she found at Costco, which was priced at a whopping $99.99, leaving viewers confused.

In a viral video that amassed over 1 million views, TikToker Vic took to the platform to share a bizarrely priced item that she found at her local Costco.

Vic was in the bakery section of the store when she found the oddly priced food item.

“So, I can’t decide,” she starts before revealing the item in question, “Should I get this chicken pot pie for $10.99? Or should I get this chicken pot pie for $99.99?”

The video pans over two identical chicken pot pies, with a colossal discrepancy in price.

“I just don’t know which one I should get. $10.99. $99.99,” she said, clearly amused by the situation.

TikTok cracking up over $99.99 Costco chicken pot pie

The video gained a ton of comments after Vic posted it on TikTok. Everyone was amused by the obvious mistake in price.

“I don’t know I’m kinda curious what would be in a $100 pie,” one jested.

“Man, that inflation over those two minutes between the printing of the two different tags is wild, isn’t it?” another wrote.

“Maybe there’s one of those gold bars in the $99.99 one,” one speculated.

One commenter had a helpful suggestion for Vic: “Get the $99.99 one because it either is not satisfying for the price and they will refund you, or it is satisfying for the price and you’ve eaten it.”

In other news, a woman managed to save big bucks this year, as she celebrated her birthday at Costco for only $30.