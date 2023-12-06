Woman who assaulted Chipotle worker sentenced to work fast-food job for two months
After assaulting a Chipotle worker, a woman was sentenced by a judge to work two months at a fast-food restaurant.
Rosemary Hayne, 39, became violent when she received a burrito bowl from Chipotle that was not to her liking.
After it was made, Hayne hurled her burrito bowl at a worker at the register.
Hayne was later sentenced to jail time but was given a reduced sentence if she agreed to work at a fast-food restaurant for two months.
Woman says she threw her burrito bowl because it looked “disgusting”
After throwing her burrito bowl at a Chipotle worker, Hayne was sentenced to 180 days in jail. She was also ordered to pay a fine.
However, a judge asked Hayne during court if she’d like to “walk in their shoes” when it came to working as a fast food employee.
Immediately, she agreed and was given a reduced sentence as long as she worked for two months at a fast-food restaurant for at least 20 hours per week.
Though the judge gave her an ultimatum, he also raised the question of why she chose to throw her food at the worker.
Hayne responded to the judge by saying, “If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking.”
Though it’s unknown if Hayne would be working at the same Chipotle where she assaulted a worker, the employee she threw her burrito bowl at ended up quitting her job.
The internet has since raised over $7,000 on GoFundMe for the former Chipotle employee.