What is the Taco Bell Coin Drop? How to play

Taco Bell has announced that they’re bringing back their coin drop, and here’s how fans can play.

For those who haven’t played before, the Taco Bell Coin drop is a game that users can play on the Taco Bell app, in order to win rewards.

The chain have returned the promotion to celebrate Giving Tuesday, after raising almost $200,000 for the Live Más Scholarship program and the Taco Bell Foundation during its run in July.

How to play Taco Bell Coin Drop

So, how can you get in on the action with Taco Bell’s Coin Drop? If you’ve never played before, it really couldn’t be easier.

Simply download the Taco Bell app, and select ‘Round Up.’ Then, you’ll be offered a digital coin, which will present you with a bunch of different free items. These range from Taco Bell’s Crunchy Tacos, to their Cinnamon Twists.

Download the Taco Bell app Open it and select ‘Round Up’ Press the coin that appears on-screen Wait for your prize to appear!

This promotion is currently running and will continue until December 11.

You can read more about the Taco Bell coin drop here, on their website.

Similarly, starbucks have also brought back their Starbucks For Life scheme, where coffee fans can win big prizes.