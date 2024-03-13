Woman claims her McDonald’s manager “won’t let her leave” despite bullying

A woman who works at McDonald’s has gone viral after claiming their manager won’t let them leave after she asked to move to a different location.

In a post that’s gone viral on Reddit, a McDonald’s employee shared a series of texts that show an interaction with her manager.

“I normally work Morning shifts and the two lead managers of that shift are awful. They don’t stock when they open, they insult me in Spanish and think I don’t understand, yelled at me for getting water… Nobody in that store likes them and they’ve gotten several complaints from both employees AND customers,” she explains.

“I’m a little concerned about you because you told me you wanted to focus on school, and now you’re asking for another job at McDonald’s,” the text from her manager reads.

“The reason why I’m leaving is because (blank) and (blank) are rude and call me names in Spanish… I figured it would be better to transfer to a different McDonald’s,” they write back.

The manager continues to encourage them to stay, saying, “I promise nothing bad will happen again.” She responds and says that she just doesn’t feel comfortable working them anymore, but the manager continues relentlessly, making it impossible for her to leave.

McDonald’s manager criticized for response

After the post was made on the platform, commenters couldn’t believe how persistent the McDonald’s manager was, urging the woman to quit: “Damn that’s rough. I’d just quit if I were you, then go get rehired elsewhere.”

The OP responded, saying: “Yeah thankfully I got a call back from another job I applied to so I don’t have to deal with McBullsh*t for long.”

“F**k how she feels! Being able to afford a life is serious stuff! Take care of you booboo,” another said in support.

However, some believed the poster was misleading people, writing: “It’s not just that they won’t let OP quit. They already did. It’s that they won’t authorize a transfer to another location in the same franchise. The complaint in the title is misleading.”

