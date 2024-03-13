What is McDonald’s $12 dinner box on their secret menu?

A woman and her family ordered the $12 dinner box on McDonald’s secret menu. Here’s what was inside.

TikToker xolovelei often shares meal and travel options when on a budget with her 21k followers.

In one of her most recent TikToks, xolovelei went to McDonald’s and ordered the dinner box on their secret menu.

The box consisted of plenty of options and was more affordable than ordering singular items. Here are all the details.

Viewers share the prices of McDonald’s dinner boxes in their states

Xolovelei and her family were stoked when their local McDonald’s knew what to give them when she ordered a dinner box.

The $12 box includes two cheeseburgers, four small french fries, a 10-piece nugget, and two Big Macs — making it more affordable than if you ordered only two Big Macs.

Article continues after ad

The dinner box also comes with a choice of sauces for the nuggets, which one of xolovelei’s kids were extremely excited about.

The one downfall of the McDonald’s dinner box, though, is that it does not include drinks.

Article continues after ad

Despite no beverages, viewers of xolovelei’s now-viral video were shocked by the price, saying it was “cheap.”

Others mentioned how much the McDonald’s bundles in their states are. “In the Bundle Box Las Vegas comes with 2 Big Mac 2 Cheeseburgers 10pc Chix Nuggets 2 Medium Fries $14.99,” wrote one user.

“Dinner box in NC is $18.99 — but still not a bad deal,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

One viewer also said McDonald’s has a dinner box with McChickens instead of cheeseburgers.

Though there are significant differences in prices within certain states, the McDonald’s dinner box is a steal for what’s inside. For customers looking to order from the mobile app, it may be listed under the “shareables” section. If not, xolovelei’s method of ordering in the drive-thru worked just fine.