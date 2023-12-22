What is Chick-fil-A’s secret code used to get free breakfast?

Chick-fil-A has a secret code that customers can use in order to get a free breakfast. Here are all the details!

According to TikToker Kory Alden, Chick-fil-A has a secret code that customers can use to get a free breakfast.

Whether you’re in the drive-thru or inside the store, using the code will usually work as long as they have enough leftovers from breakfast to give away.

Those who have heard the viral news of Chick-fil-A’s free breakfast have reacted excitedly, as many are eager to try it out.

Article continues after ad

Chick-fil-A customers must order their free breakfast around 10:30 AM

In order to get a free Chick-fil-A breakfast, a customer has to say the phrase “breakfast samples.”

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but you must be placing your order around 10:30 AM, as that’s when Chick-fil-A stops selling breakfast.

The free “breakfast samples” consist of their iconic chicken biscuits. And in some cases, you don’t even have to spend money to receive their free breakfast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The only reason Chick-fil-A would be able to give away free items is if they have extras leftover after breakfast ends. Also, an employee must be aware of the secret code.

Article continues after ad

Chick-fil-A customers who have heard about their chance to get free chicken biscuits have commented, saying, “I’m doing this tomorrow.” And, “Good hack.”

Article continues after ad

Another even said they had just tried using the secret code and were successful with getting free breakfast.

One Chick-fil-A employee also called out Alden for giving away their secret code, saying, “Bro, why? Now all my samples are going to be gone!”

Though a perfect world would mean that every Chick-fil-A location partook in the secret code for free breakfast, that is not the case. However, it’s always worth a try!