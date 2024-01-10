What is Applebee’s all-you-can-eat deal?

Applebee’s revived their bottomless meal deal, bringing back three popular options for their customers.

Starting January 8 of this year, Applebee’s brought back a favorite among their customers, the all-you-can-eat deal.

Though it may only be available for a limited period of time, the offer is well worth it.

Here are all the details about what’s included in the deal and how much it costs.

Bottomless Applebee’s deal lets customers mix and match options

Craving multiple appetizers? Applebee’s has a way to fix that. Starting this week, the chain restaurant began its all-you-can-eat deal.

The deal includes three options and they are all bottomless, including the french fries.

Comprised in the exclusive offer are three proteins — double crunch shrimp, boneless wings, and riblets. What’s more, customers may also mix and match the options.

In addition, boneless wing fans will be happy to hear that there are multiple flavors to choose from like buffalo, BBQ, sweet honey chile, honey pepper, and garlic parmesan.

The deal is $14.99 per person and may only be used for dine-in customers, as the all-you-can-eat deal doesn’t work on to-go orders.

