Wendy’s manager goes viral for creating “fake employee” to pocket $20K

Reports claim a manager at a Pennsylvania Wendy’s location managed to pocket around $20,000 after allegedly creating a “fake employee” and taking their ‘wages.’

A bevy of wild fast food fiascos have gone viral over the years, but one particular situation that went down at a Pennsylvania Wendy’s is raising eyebrows across the internet.

In 2023, it was discovered that a Wendy’s manager in Lancaster County, PA had racked up nearly $20,000 after creating a “fake employee” at the popular chain and taking their wages.

The manager, Linda Johnson, clocked in as the ‘ghost employee’ for a reported total of 128 shifts, earning $19,898.15 from July 2021 through April 2022.

As told by police documents, an insurance company claimed the location lost $15,000 from the manager’s theft. Police interrogated other employees at the Wendy’s location about the ‘ghost worker’; some said they didn’t remember ever working with them, while one allegedly met the employee and said they even had a timecard.

During a conversation with police, Johnson admitted to making the employee up, saying she set up their paychecks to deposit in her Cashapp account.

Thanks to her unconventional methods, Johnson might have made around $20K — but she also faces a charge for felony theft.

Despite the charges, Johnson’s case is earning some impressed reactions online nearly a year later as the story goes viral on Twitter/X.

“I’m not gonna lie, this is smart as hell,” one user admitted. “You can’t even be mad at her. 128 shifts without anyone noticing this ‘new employee’ is insane LMAO.”

“I respect the hustle,” another commented.

Others wondered if Johnson didn’t have the help of other staffers, with one writing, “She wasn’t doing it alone, she must have been sharing the benefits with other staff.”

This is just the latest crime-related fast food story to take over social media after a McDonald’s worker was fired after getting arrested mid-shift for violating their probation.